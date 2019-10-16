OMAK - The man who died Oct. 15 in a homicide on West Third Avenue has been identified by the Omak Police Department as Keith Riehart, 31, Omak.
Injured during the incident was Adrian Legarda, 25, Omak. Lagarda is in stable condition at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
Taylor Davis, 19, Omak, was arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail on Oct. 15 on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Police were called around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 15 to the home. Davis, Riehart and Lagarda allegedly were involved in a physical altercation in front of the home.
Police allege that a ball bat and a knife were involved. Davis allegedly produced the knife and stabbed both Riehart and Lagarda.
Riehart died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, said the police department. Detective Brien Bowling is the lead investigator.
