OMAK – One Omak School District director district grew a bit in population, according to census results, so adjustment of district borders is anticipated.
The district is working with Sammamish Data Systems on the adjustment, the school board learned during its Oct. 26 meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Approved policies dealing with equivalency credit opportunities and emergencies, a form on data sharing with local tribes, and a procedure on nutrition, health and physical education.
-Approved the highly capable program plan.
-Approved the Public School Employees contract for 2021-23.
-Hired Nadia Carrasco as a long-term substitute special education teacher for the Washington Virtual Academy.
-Accepted the retirement of WAVA math and science teacher.
-Approved a leave request from Britani Pitts, first grade teacher.
-Hired Bradon Maple and Lisa Roylance as para-educators.
-Transferred Jodee Ranes, special education para-educator at East Omak Elementary.
-Accepted resignations from Jeff Jones, Omak High School para-educator, and Tami LaMotte, media service specialist at North Omak Elementary.
-Approved a leave request from Josiah Lamb, Omak High School custodian.
-Accepted the resignation of Shannon O’Dell, high school head volleyball coach, and hired Brenda Worden for the position.
