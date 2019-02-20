OMAK – A 23-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with alleged death threats targeted at Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Kneovich and other Washington sheriffs.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said a search warrant was served at Jaydin H. W. Ledford’s home around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

“The investigation began on Feb. 4 after death threats were posted on Facebook towards the sheriffs of Washington state who spoke out against I-1639,” Hawley said Wednesday afternoon.

The post on social media said “I-1639 is law. Sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me.” The post went on to specifically mention Knezovich.

“Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull,” the post said.

“The case was investigated by the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) along with Omak Police and Okanogan County Sheriff’s detectives,” Hawley said. “There was also a post stating, ‘I really want to kill a police officer.’”

Hawley said the threat was taken seriously and “all law enforcement agencies in the area were notified to be cautious of Ledford, especially if they were to need to respond to a call for service involving him or in the area of his residence.”

Hawley said Ledford was taken in to custody without incident, and has been transferred to FBI custody from the Okanogan County Jail.