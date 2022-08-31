Crimes investigated include sexual exploitation of a minor
OMAK — A local man was arrested in Grant County as part of a multi-jurisdictional operation that had identified multiple individuals across the state allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.
Joshua Kenneth Leonard, 44, is from Omak and one of seven individuals arrested during the operation involving Washington State Patrol, Grant County law enforcement and other agencies across the state, according to a report released Aug. 25.
The cases are to be reviewed by Grant County’s Prosecuting Attorney for whether and what charges are to be filed. The primary crimes being investigated are rape of a child in the second degree – attempt, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and sexual exploitation of a minor. They are all felony charges except for communication if charged alone or without prior convictions of a similar nature.
“These law enforcement agencies are sending a clear message – that the exploitation and abuse of children will not be tolerated. This is a message we proudly support,” said Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae. “Individuals who abuse and steal the innocence of children, in person or online, are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes we deal with.”
Named “Operation Net Nanny,” it is the 19th operation to be run by the state patrol as part of the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, an affiliate of Internet Crimes Against Children. Since 2015, 301 arrests have been made with 31 children rescued.
Agencies involved in the most recent operation include the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Moses Lake Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Othello Police Department, Grant County Tactical Response Team, Inter Narcotics Enforcement Team, Washington State Patrol, Quincy Police Department, Tacoma Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kennewick Police Department, and the Spokane Police Department.
