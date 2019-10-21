OKANOGAN – An Omak man faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault after an Oct. 15 stabbing left one man dead and another injured.
Tayler Ray Davis, 19, was charged Oct. 17 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree murder-intentional murder and felony murder in the death of Keith D. Riehart, 31, and first-degree assault for injuries sustained by Adrian Lagarda, 25. Riehart and Lagarda are brothers.
Davis is accused of stabbing both men during an altercation early the morning of Oct. 15 outside a home at 314 W. Third Ave., Omak. During a preliminary hearing Oct. 16, bail was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued for Davis with Legarda as the protected person.
As of Oct. 21, Davis remained in jail.
Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 28. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Davis.
A report by Omak Police Department Detective Brien Bowling accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, Omak officers were called at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 15 for a report that a man had been stabbed and was lying in the street. A suspect, Davis, allegedly had driven from the scene.
Officer Jerod Gavin arrived and found Riehart lying in the street with a stab wound to the chest. The man appeared not to be breathing, nor did he have a pulse, according to the report.
Lagarda, also on the scene, told the officer he had been stabbed in the chest, said the report.
A crew from LifeLine Ambulance arrived and confirmed Riehart was dead, then took Lagarda to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, where he underwent emergency surgery on his chest, said the report. Emergency room doctors said the knife possibly hit Lagarda’s heart.
Bowling responded from his home and was briefed by Gavin, then talked to witness Lane Priest.
Priest allegedly told Bowling he was with Davis and two women, who he was giving a ride to Spokane. He stopped at the home - where he, Riehart and Largada lived - to grab some clothes. One of the women and Largarda had recently ended a dating relationship, and the woman and Davis had started dating, said the report.
Priest went into the home, leaving the women in the car. They came inside and then one of them went back to the car. A few minutes later Davis and the other woman left the house and he, Priest, could hear yelling and cussing outside, the report said.
Priest “went outside and saw Adrian (Legarda) and Tayler (Davis) pushing and punching each other,” according to the report. “Lane said Keith (Riehart) was standing near the two, acting as if he was going to ‘ref’ the fight. Lane said after Tayler and Adrian exchanged a few punches, Adrian grabbed his chest and groaned.”
Lagarda allegedly went into the house and lay down, and Priest saw blood on his chest, the report said. Priest told the officer he yelled that Lagarda had been stabbed.
“Lane said Tayler swung at Keith with the knife,” the report said. “Lane said Keith dodged the knife” and then went inside to grab a baseball bat.
Davis apparently tried to get into a car, but Riehart hit him with the bat. The two men apparently exchanged a few hits, then Riehart sat on the ground and groaned, and Priest could see blood on his chest, according to the report.
Davis then got into Priest’s car, where the two women were waiting.
Another witness, Chalais Blackcloud, apparently was inside during the altercation and related some of the same information to the officer, according to the report. She saw blows exchanged and apparently saw Riehart fall to the ground, then went and held him, and told others to call 911, the report said.
Bowling, in his report, said he also interviewed Davis, who said he was in the home when Priest and the others arrived, and tried to leave. Davis allegedly heard Riehart yelling at him, and said Largarda started punching him in the head and Riehart started hitting him with a baseball bat.
“Tayler said he was in fear for his life and pulled his knife in hopes Keith and Adrian would stop assaulting him,” said the report. “Tayler said Keith and Adrian didn’t stop. Tayler said he swung the knife at Adrian and didn’t even know if he hit him.”
Davis alleged Riehart hit him with the bat a few more times and then Davis “said he stabbed blindly with his knife,” the report said. “Tayler said Keith fell to the ground.”
Davis then got into the car with his girlfriend and left because he was scared, the report said.
Bowling noted a pistol was found on the ground in front of the home. Davis apparently told the officer he took it from Priest’s room; Priest said he had the pistol in his front pants pocket and it must have fallen out during the scuffle, the report said.
The maximum penalty for conviction of both second-degree murder and first-degree assault is life imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine, plus restitution and assessments. Both are considered “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.