OMAK – An Omak man was killed Aug. 20 when his van collided head-on with a tractor trailer on Riverside Drive in front of Harbor Freight.
Jason George, 55, died at Mid-Valley Hospital, said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin.
George was traveling east on Riverside Drive just before 2 p.m. when his van crossed into the turn lane and then into the westbound lane and collided with the truck.
The truck driver, Andrew Carpenter, 37, Omak, was not injured.
Cause of the accident is under investigation, Koplin said.
The Omak Police Department, Washington State Patrol, LifeLine Ambulance and Omak Fire Department responded.
Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said firefighters dealt with fluids leaking from the tractor-trailer to keep them from going into the storm drain, and also assisted the LifeLine crew.
The van was destroyed, Koplin said. Minor damage was done to the tractor-trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.