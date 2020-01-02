CONCONULLY – A man was killed and his wife injured when their vehicle went off Mineral Hill Road west of town on New Year’s Eve.
Cole Garcia, 45, Omak, died in the crash, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. His wife, Michelle Garcia, 46, Omak, was injured and was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
“There were weather issues … with the slick roads for driving as well as weather issues keeping Life Flight (helicopter) from being able to launch to Conconully for patient transport,” Hawley said.
The sheriff’s office, Fire District No. 9 (rural Conconully) and Omak Fire Department responded.
The Garcias own the Grocery Outlet store in Omak. He was an assistant coach of the Omak High School football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.