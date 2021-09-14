ELLENSBURG – An Omak man was killed Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, when his SUV went off Interstate 82 and he was thrown from the vehicle.
Kelly P. Greene, 43, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
The patrol said Greene was westbound at 3:26 p.m. between Ellensburg and Yakima when his vehicle went off the road’s right side, struck a rock barrier and came to rest off the road. Greene was ejected and came to rest on the road’s left side.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
Cause of the accident is under investigation.
The vehicle was destroyed.
