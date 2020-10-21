OKANOGAN – An Omak man facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault remains on status conference track in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Tayler Ray Davis, 20, was charged Oct. 17, 2019, after a stabbing two days earlier left one man dead and another injured in Omak. He is no longer in custody.
Davis is charged with second-degree murder-intentional murder and felony murder in the death of Keith D. Riehart, 31, and first-degree assault for injuries sustained by Adrian Lagarda, then 25. Riehart and Lagarda were brothers.
A review hearing was Aug. 17. Davis’ most recent status conference, set for Sept. 21, was moved to Oct. 26.
A settlement had been proposed, but was withdrawn June 24.
Davis is accused of stabbing both men during an altercation early the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, outside a home at 314 W. Third Ave., Omak.
A report by Omak Police Department Detective Brien Bowling accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, Omak officers were called at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 15 for a report that a man had been stabbed and was lying in the street. A suspect, Davis, allegedly had driven from the scene.
Officer Jerod Gavin arrived and found Riehart lying in the street with a stab wound to the chest. The man appeared not to be breathing, nor did he have a pulse, according to the report.
Lagarda, also on the scene, told the officer he had been stabbed in the chest, said the report.
A crew from LifeLine Ambulance arrived and confirmed Riehart was dead, then took Lagarda to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, where he underwent emergency surgery on his chest, said the report. Emergency room doctors said the knife possibly hit Lagarda’s heart.
The maximum penalty for conviction of both second-degree murder and first-degree assault is life imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine, plus restitution and assessments. Both are considered “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.
