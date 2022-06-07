SPOKANE – An Omak man was sentenced to almost four years in federal prison for shooting another man last July 4 in Omak.
Justin Dean Friedlander, 34, was sentenced last week to 46 months in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. also imposed three years of federal supervised release and more than $20,000 in restitution.
The sentence was lower than the U.S. Attorney’s Office recommended, said an announcement from the attorney’s office.
Mendoza said the shooting was “incredibly dangerous.” Addressing Friedlander directly, he said, “You shot a person, leaving a scar” that the victim “will carry around for the rest of his life.”
According to court documents, on the evening of July 4, 2021, Friedlander’s victim was spending time with his brother and a friend in Omak. Friedlander, an enrolled member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, pulled up in a vehicle, brandishing a .22-caliber long rifle.
After a short disagreement, Friedlander got upset and drove off. He soon re-emerged at a nearby apartment complex, where he opened fire, sending a single gunshot toward the victim and his companions, according to court records.
The bullet struck the victim in the back of his left leg and lodged in his knee. Medical personnel determined they could not remove the bullet without risking further injury to the victim, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office announcement.
After the shooting, Friedlander drove to the 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel near Omak, where the Colville Tribal Police Department and the FBI later located his vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, officers recovered several rounds of .22-caliber ammunition inside the vehicle.
The firearm, which Friedlander apparently hid, was never recovered, the announcement said. Surveillance video, from both shortly after the shooting and prior to Friedlander’s arrest, showed Friedlander removing items – including a long item consistent with a firearm – from the vehicle and moving it into a different car.
