OMAK – Colville tribal casinos in Omak and Manson have new names.
The 12 Tribes Resort Casino in Omak now is 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel and 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino now is 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino.
Along with the name changes, the casinos launched their new players advantage club repositioning, said the Colville Tribal Federal Corp. The changes went into effect last week.
“It was important for us to incorporate the location into each property’s name for consistency and tourism purposes,” said Kary Nichols, corporation CEO. “We look forward to paying tribute to our Colville Confederated Tribes and the beautiful area in which we live and work through the names of our casino properties.”
In a phased transition, the new name changes come as one of the final stages in the year-long refresh project, which included updating players advantage club artwork and refreshed benefits for loyal players, interior and exterior building designs, a new RV Park at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, and more to come behind the scenes, said the announcement.
“It’s important that we continuously look for ways to improve, and we had some very exciting changes that happened to encourage tourism to our area and support the loyalty of our locals,” said Tony Posey, Colville Gaming interim chief operating officer. “We will only continue to evaluate our community’s needs to encourage growth.”
In honor of the changes, players advantage club launches and celebrations were Oct. 1 in Omak, Oct. 2 at Lake Chelan and Oct. 3 at 12 Tribes Coulee Dam Casino, which kept its previous name.
“We hope our friends and neighbors in our communities will join us in celebrating this huge milestone for 12 Tribes Colville Casinos,” said Posey.
