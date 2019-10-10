OMAK - Omak Middle School is under a soft lockdown because of a note found in a student bathroom indicating a possible school shooting for today, Oct. 10.
Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin and other department personnel responded. He said the note, written in pencil on toilet paper, was found in a girls' bathroom.
The note indicated a shooting would take place.
Koplin said the threat did not appear to be real, but police are keeping a presence in the building. The incident remains under investigation.
Under a soft lockdown, students must remain inside the building but are allowed to move between classrooms.
Parents can pick up their children if they want, said school officials.
Koplin said some parents have picked up their students.
Parents were notified via email and phone, and the district posted an alert on social media, said the district.
