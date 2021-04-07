More in-person instruction is in the offing
OMAK – The Omak School District is modifying its attendance policy in the wake of state and federal officials saying three feet is enough space between students in most instances, but classroom space and other considerations will keep secondary students on a part-time schedule for in-person instruction.
Several modifications were announced last week by Superintendent Michael Porter.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials have declared that three-foot distancing is adequate for face-to-face instruction in most instances as long as there are adequate COVID-19 screening measures.
“Across the country, schools have been proven to be the safest place for students,” said Porter.
Omak has been using a hybrid model – some in-person instruction and some online – for several months. Cohorts have been mixed during school hours and for after-school activities.
Porter said he has evaluated recommendations from the CDC, state Department of Health, Okanogan County Public Health, staff, students and families.
“While very few options will ever be 100 percent safe, we have been deliberate in taking a slow, steady approach to safely reopening our schools,” he said. “We recognize that we have students who have very challenging situations, and our schools effectively provide supportive staff who have dedicated their lives to educating all students.
“I believe this next step is staying on that same deliberate, safe path.”
Effective April 19, the district will make changes:
-Preschool - Cohort A (Mondays) and cohort B (Tuesdays) will both attend Mondays and Tuesdays. Cohorts C (Thursdays) and D (Fridays) will both attend Thursdays and Fridays.
Classes will be from 8 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
“This doubles their time in school,” said Porter. “Remote learning contacts will occur every afternoon from 2-3:30 and all-day Wednesdays.”
-Kindergarten to fifth grade - All students will have the opportunity to attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teachers will still have time to work with remote students from 2-3:30 p.m. every day and on Wednesdays.
“There are still logistics to work through, such as lunch, but we may be able to leverage the nicer weather to help with that,” said Porter.
-Sixth through 12th grades – “Secondary is a little more complicated because of the struggle to ‘cohort’ students,” said Porter. “Secondary students are not self-contained in a single classroom, but rather mix cohorts by walking to various classes each period.
“Our middle school does not have space to spread students out - remember, the old building was originally designed for primary students,” he continued. “Additionally, while they may have the space in a few classrooms at OMS and in more classrooms at (the high school), not all secondary classrooms have student desks that can be spread out.”
Some rooms have tables.
“We are ordering more student desks, but furniture is notoriously slow to be delivered,” he said.
Another concern is that the CDC says kindergarten through fifth grade students can go to three-foot distancing, regardless of COVID numbers, while secondary students must stay at six feet if the infection rate is above 100 cases per 100,000 population in the county.
The state, however, has said secondary students must stay at six feet if COVID numbers are greater than 200 per 100,000 population.
As of Friday, April 2, Okanogan County’s rate was 149.8 and rising, according to health district figures.
“In other words, there are too many challenges to bring all 6-12 students back like we are doing for K-5,” said Porter. “But don’t give up hope … we are making an adjustment.”
Starting on the week of April 19, cohort A will attend Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cohort B will attend Thursday and Friday during the same hours.
The week of April 26, cohort A will attend Monday and Tuesday, while cohort B will attend Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
An alternating schedule will continue.
“This plan safely increases our time for face-to-face instruction with secondary students with minimal disruption to our current schedule and still provides time for ‘office hours’ for our remote learning students between 2 and 3:30 each day,” said Porter.
The high school campus will remain closed during lunch for the rest of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.