OMAK – Northwest Leadership Associates has been named to assist the Omak School Board with the search for a new district superintendent.
The company was named during the board’s Oct. 22 meeting. It specializes in superintendent searches.
Erik Swanson plans to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year. He has been superintendent since 2013.
Omak used the same firm in 2013 after the death of Art Himmler created an opening.
During an Oct. 29 meeting, Bill Jordan of Northwest Leadership Associates met with community members to seek comments on the leadership profile community members envision for the district’s new superintendent.
Topics included district strengths, challenges facing the district, professional qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent and personal characteristics.
At an Oct. 30 meeting, Jordan met with administrators, transportation, maintenance/grounds/custodial, district office staff, certificated and classified staff, and individual board members to seek their perspectives on the same topics.
Jordan also talked about search time line and procedure, role of the board and other stakeholders during the search process, and developing a position specification and recruitment brochure.
In other business, the board:
-Approved an agreement with North Central Educational Service District for desktop technology. The cost is $15,787 for the school year.
-Approved an agreement with Central Washington University for the Gear Up program.
-Heard from parent Sheila Corson about the parent volunteer group East Omak Parent Lighthouse Team. The group supports staff and students with activities and improvements during the school year.
-Approved a field trip request from high school teacher Gary Morrison-Nelson to take his introduction to computer science class to the TEALS CS Fair at Microsoft in Redmond from Dec. 15-16.
-Approved a policy and procedure update on the prohibition of harassment, intimidation or bullying.
-Had first readings on policy updates concerning guidance and counseling, world language competency, equivalency credit for career and technical education courses, student discipline, parental administration of marijuana for medical purposes, alternative learning experience course and use of the Omak Performing Arts Center.
-Approved a contract modification for security upgrade projects at North Omak Elementary School and Omak High School.
-Approved the 2019-20 Paschal Sherman Indian School psychologist services agreement.
-Heard a safety report from Swanson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.