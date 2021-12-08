OMAK – Omak School District students recently observed Native American Heritage Month.
At the middle school, social studies received dried salmon as part of the celebration, school board members learned Nov. 23.
Storyteller Dayton Edmonds gave six performances at East Omak Elementary for Native American History Month.
The school also received grants of $1,000 and $3,000 that will be used for new Native American history books for the library.
In other business, the board:
-Approved project contracts.
-Learned the Mad Hatters community group made and donated more than 400 winter hats for North Omak Elementary School students.
-Learned the North preschool program recently received a $100,000 grant for various facility needs.
