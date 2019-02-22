OMAK — An Omak Police officer was injured when his patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer Feb. 19 at the intersection of Engh Road and Highway 97.

Sgt. Darren W. Duncan, 44, Omak, was taken by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital.

Chief Jeff Koplin said Duncan received bruises and abrasions. He was released from the hospital later that day.

Duncan was eastbound at 1:19 p.m., crossing Highway 97 from Riverside Drive to Engh Road while en route to an injury vehicle accident farther east on Engh Road, the Washington State Patrol said.

Gottfried J. Senn, 57, Salmon Arm, B.C., was southbound on the highway when his truck collided with the patrol car, the patrol said.

Duncan’s vehicle was spun around and came to rest at the edge of the road. The truck stopped a short way down the highway. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway’s southbound lane.

Senn was not injured.

The police vehicle’s driver side front end was hit, Koplin said.

The accident remains under investigation, the patrol said. Traffic at the intersection remained slowed for several hours.

Both vehicles sustained reportable damage and were towed. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The accident came a little more than a year after a different Omak officer’s vehicle collided with a van on Fourth Avenue while responding to an incident at the hospital. That accident occurred Jan. 9, 2018.