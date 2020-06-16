OMAK – The Omak City Council, during its June 1 Zoom meeting, approved an ordinance for an affordable housing tax credit.
The ordinance allows the city to received .0073 percent of taxable retail sales within its jurisdiction from the existing sales and use tax.
The revenue is restricted and can be used only for affordable housing according to Substitute House Bill 1046.
Council approved the declaration of intent for affordable housing revenue at the Jan. 21 council meeting.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said he anticipates the city will received $16,000 a year in revenue.
In other business, the council:
-Observed a moment of silence in recognition of the death and destruction going on in the world.
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne say a demonstration was planned for June 4 to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.
-Learned the Association of Washington Cities conference will be online this year because of COVID-19.
-Approved a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration through the CARES Act. The grant will reimburse up to $20,000 for Omak Municipal Airport operating costs.
-Heard Fire Chief Kevin Bowling ask about allowing fireworks in East Side Park on July 4. He said he fears if fireworks are not allowed, people will use outlying areas and thus increase the fire load.
Council was waiting to hear whether the Colville Confederated Tribes would allow fireworks this year at designated sites, including the park.
-Learned the city’s annual report is done.
-Discussed the CARES Act grant of $148,000 for which the city qualifies. Councilman Dave Womack asked about using some of the money to upgrade the council chambers audio/video system to accommodate Zoom meetings.
-Learned grant applications for the proposed skate park have been submitted to the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
-Learned the city is working with the state Department of Transportation and Colville Confederated Tribes on a grant application for a rapid flashing beacon in front of East Omak Elementary School.
