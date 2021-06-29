OMAK – Several staff changes were approved by the Omak School Board during its June 22 meeting.
For the teaching staff, the board hired Marilyn Oestreich, Kasey Nelson and Tiarha Agee as East Omak Elementary teachers; Soni Klimek, career and technical education teacher at the high school; Lee Morrison, high school counselor, and Seth Law and Ambrose Bessette, high school teachers.
In other personnel matters, the board:
-Approved transfers of Jocelyn Pearson, high school teacher; Teresa Sheeley, North Omak Elementary teacher; Crystal Daniels, Washington Virtual Academy master teacher; Pat Morris, middle school teachers.
-Accepted resignations from Sallie Stetson, North teacher; Bridgett Barley, Erin Rush, Abigail Ellingson, Terri Farrar, Robin Worley, Stephanie Sherwood, Heidi Davis, Lyndsy Quinn and Heidi Supang, WAVA teachers; Kelwy El-Haj, North teacher; Cassandra Offt and Vanessa Grant, middle school teachers.
-Accepted the retirement of Gary Hoff, WAVA teacher.
-Hired Bonnie Mullins, high school para-educator, and Marisela Huerta-Soto, preschool para-educator.
-Approved transfers for Jodee Ranes and Wyatt Utt-Picking, middle school para-educators; Pam Lorz, North para-educator.
-Accepted the retirement of Diana Litehiser, East para-educator.
-Agreed to hire Nick Sackman, middle school girls’ basketball coach; Maddie Timm, assistant high school track coach; Evangeline Lamb, middle school cross country coach, and Lee Morrison, middle school wrestling coach.
In other business, the board:
-Approved contracts with North Central Educational Service district for the language acquisition cooperative, STEM cooperative, special education inservice cooperative and Title I/LAP cooperative, and Compass Group USA agreement.
-Approved an FFA field trip request for the national convention Oct. 24-30 in Indianapolis, Ind., if the pandemic allows.
-Approved a career and technical education graduation pathway proposal.
-Agreed to sell 10 acres of property on Ross Canyon Road to GreenScape Homes LLC for $55,000.
-Upheld the decision of Superintendent Michael Porter to terminate the contract of a provisional employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.