OMAK — Omak optometrist Michael Sirott recently was elected as 2022-2023 president of the Optometric Physicians of Washington, a professional association that represents optometric doctors in the state.
“I maintain contact with policy makers at the Washington state Department of Health, our state and federal legislators, other physician groups in Washington state, and optometry organizations throughout the United States,” said Sirott.
Optometric Physicians of Washington’s mission is to enhance the vision and eye health of the public and enhance the profession of optometry. The president represents 1,200 optometric physicians and about 300 student doctors within the state, according to Sirott.
“Access to high-quality eye care is essential to everyone’s overall health, in fact, routine eye care visits are often helpful in diagnosing and monitoring other serious health issues, including high blood pressure and diabetes,” said Sirott.
“That’s why our current focus is on improving access to high-quality eye care for residents throughout the state, including access to care for residents in rural areas like Okanogan County.”
Sirott earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and visual science from University of Mary Washington in 1998. He then graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry in 2002 and completed a post-doctorate residency program at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington, W.V.
From 2003 to 2011, Sirott worked at the Spokane Veterans Affairs Medical Center, serving the veteran population with an emphasis on treatment of ocular disease, maintaining healthy vision, blind rehabilitation and traumatic brain injury rehabilitation.
He was on faculty at several schools of optometry. In 2011, he left the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to seek new challenges in the private sector, he said.
In 2014, Sirott earned board certification at the American Board of Optometry. He has been an active member of the American Optometric Association and the Optometric Physicians of Washington State since 2003.
Outside of the office, Sirott said he enjoys photography, skiing and cycling. He is a regional USA Cycling official, and travels to bicycle races throughout the West Coast, according to his website.
“We strive for health equity and providing excellent continuing medical education for our doctors,” said Sirott. “I look forward to serving as president and representing rural eastern Washington in a leadership role.”
