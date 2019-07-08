OMAK – The city is seeking federal funding so it can do taxiway and apron paving work at the Omak Municipal Airport.
During its July 1 meeting, the city council approved a resolution authorizing an application for federal assistance for design work. The cost is $78,990, with a grant match of 10 percent.
The city anticipates half of the match, or $3,949, will be picked up by the state Department of Transportation, leaving the city to pay $3,950.
The project calls for rehabilitation of the parallel taxiway, including crack sealing, seal coating and marking, and rehabilitating the run-up, general aviation and main aprons, including crack sealing, seal coating and marking.
Council also approved a Federal Aviation Administration agreement for professional services with J-U-B Engineers Inc. for identifying project scope and associated costs for the project.
In other business, the council:
-Confirmed Mayor Cindy Gagne’s appointments of Kelly Cariker and Maria Lassila to the Omak Tree Board.
-Amended garbage remittance rates to Sunrise Disposal.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said he’d been working with Dion Gotti at Sunrise on ways to streamline the way the city tracks and pays for garbage collection services. In the process, Sunrise discovered that some of Omak’s rates were not in line with those charged to other communities.
Sunrise offered to reduce the remittance rates for various 65- and 95-gallon services. McDaniel estimated the changes would save the city about 1.5 percent in remittance for the rest of the garbage collection year.
He suggested the council look at adjustments to customer rates when formulating the 2020 budget.
-Agreed to relinquish a second lien on a home at 224 Edmonds St. for $19,999.91.
McDaniel said Colville Tribal Credit Corp. is foreclosing on the property and offered the city $250 to forgive the lien so the foreclosure can be completed and the house put back on the market. If the city didn’t agree, it would have to pay off senior loans to protect its subordinate lien.
The city lien is for loans made in the early 1980s through a community development block grant.
McDaniel said he checked with City Attorney Mick Howe and block grant program manager Kaaren Roe and they agreed with the write-off plan.
-Amended an agreement with Gray and Osborne Inc. engineers for work required to renew the city’s national discharge pollution elimination system permit for wastewater discharge.
Public Works Director Ken Mears said the work is required so the city can submit the renewal application.
