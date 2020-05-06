OMAK - A modified education program was approved April 28 by the Omak School Board, with around $2.5 million worth of cuts anticipated in non-instructional areas rather than from laying off teachers.
The district has teacher vacancies that won’t be filled, but “no teachers are involved in a reduction in force,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson.
Modified education programs are required of districts anticipating budget shortfalls. Districts statewide are brac-ing for state budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some classified - non-teaching - positions are affected, and cuts are planned in non-instructional budget areas such as travel, transportation, curriculum, professional development, maintenance, custodial and other non-personnel costs, Swanson said.
“Those individuals (being cut) are not all notified yet, as we still need to meet with union representatives to final-ize cuts,” he said. “The board action from (April 28) gives me the authority to proceed, but this is still a work in pro-gress.”
According to state law, the district has until May 15 to let employees know whether they will be retained for the next school year. Under union contracts, most would be in a pool of candidates eligible for recall to employment as the budget situation improves and program needs drive more staffing.
A hiring freeze is in place, with new hires coming only to fill critical, specialized positions needed for legal compli-ance, Swanson said.
District officials approached budget cutting work “starting as far from classrooms and student services as possible,” he said. “The target dollar amount is based on our best estimates of the impact on the state budget that will flow to schools.”
According to the school board declaration of fiscal emergency and modified education program resolution, “the fi-nancial resources of the district will not be adequate to permit the district to maintain its educational programs and services at substantially the same level for the 2020-2021 school year, due to several factors, including but not limited to an estimated reduction in funding, related to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in mandated expenditures.”
Structural changes to kindergarten to 12th grade funding, virus impact and possible decrease in funding, plus the cost of new school employee benefits, make general uncertainty exists regarding the district’s projected budget, said the resolution.
Financial impacts are estimated between $2.5 million and $3 million.
So far, Swanson said the district doesn’t anticipate cutting programs, but that could change, depending on actual cuts.
“This is our effort to reduce the impact of the changes we are certain are coming,” he said.
Areas of reduction were provided by principals and department heads, based on preserving key and essential func-tions, Swanson said.
In a message to staff last week, Swanson said all current employees remain fully employed through August. Spend-ing will be reduced starting in September, which will be during the next fiscal year.
The current budget is on track, “but unemployment and job shutdowns across the state have reduced state tax rev-enues significantly,” he wrote.
“Our budget dollars (from the state) come from state sales and business taxes,” he continued. “Unemployed people are not buying much more than groceries so tax dollars are not flowing back to the state to then flow to (Omak School District) in the next budget cycle.”
A 10 percent funding cut - or more - is expected for state funds. All districts in the state anticipate cuts, he said.
Meanwhile the district’s Washington Virtual Academy - or WAVA - online program is taking cuts to its teaching staff.
“They are cutting some positions, but those impacted will have opportunity to be reassigned to other WAVA posi-tions they might be certified for,” said Swanson.
For WAVA, the Omak board approved 46 elementary teaching staff, 50 at the middle school level and 51 for high school, and a reduction of three full-time equivalent, non-supervisory certificated staff representing an estimated re-duction of $537,579 in spending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.