OMAK – The City of Omak plans to apply several substances for mosquito control during the 2021 abatement season.
Pesticide applications will begin April 2 and continue as needed through Oct. 31, said a city announcement. Pesticides include Vectomax Rg, Vectobac GS, Natular XRT and Biomist 4+4.
More information and application schedules will be posted on the city’s website, www.omakcity.com.
Those interested in being put on a no-spray list may contact Public Works Director Ken Mears, 2 N. Ash St., phone 509-826-1170. More information is available from Mears or Nathan Lubliner, state Department of Ecology aquatic mosquito general permit manager, 360-407-6563.
