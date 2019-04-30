OMAK – A city-wide spring cleanup is planned Saturday, May 11, in the carnival area of East Side Park.
People can bring items from 8 a.m. to noon.
A variety of items will be accepted:
-Yard debris – Leaves, grass clippings, weeds, branches and tree trimmings up to eight inches in diameter.
-Recyclables – Aluminum, cardboard, car batteries, small and large appliances, plastic bottles, copper, steel and tin.
-Electronics – Television sets, computers, monitors, printers and toner cartridges.
-Paper – Office paper, newspapers and magazines.
Items that will not be included are household hazardous waste, trash, refrigerators and tires.
The event is staged by the city, Colville Confederated Tribes, Okanogan Conservation District, Okanogan County Public Works, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Sunrise Disposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.