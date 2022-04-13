OMAK – The city plans to add a position for someone to respond with police officers for people with behavioral health issues.
Money for the co-responder position is available from Beacon Health, Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen told the city council during its April 4 meeting.
The co-responder also would assist individuals with assessment, prevention and coordination of behavioral health services.
The $94,400 grant would run through March 14, 2023; salary for the position would range from $53,000-$56,000 with full benefits.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said he would bring an ordinance to the council to update the city’s salary schedule. During the next budget cycle, at the end of 2022, the council would decide whether to continue or end the position.
In other business, the council:
-Declared an emergency so manholes can be replaced.
Councilman Dave Womack said manholes are in danger of collapse. New ones would be constructed with polymer.
-Learned new bucking chutes for the Omak Stampede Arena have arrived and are being installed.
-Learned the public works department has hired Aaron Randall and Ricky Gilchrist as full-time employees, Don Abel as assistant public works director, and Rick Roach and Joshua Fleming as season employees.
-Learned Denise Hardy is retiring from the clerk’s office. City Clerk Thomas said the position is being advertised.
