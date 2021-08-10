OMAK – The city is buying a new pickup truck for the police department.
Chief Dan Christensen said he wants to purchase a Ford Police Responder F-150 patrol vehicle through King County Directors Association purchasing.
He said the vehicle would give the department a different ability to respond, a higher visibility and be able to accommodate larger-framed employees.
A quote for the vehicle came in at $37,927, not including tax. Once a police package – lights, radio and so on – is installed, the price would be about $58,500.
Delivery to Cowlitz County would be within 60 days.
The truck is not in the 2021 budget.
Council voted unanimously to buy the truck.
Christensen said changes to police laws are driving a lot of his time.
He said he and Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz spoke recently to the Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club about the effects of law enforcement legislation, including House Bill 1310 regarding permissible uses of force by law enforcement.
He said he will bring a revised policy package to council.
Officers continue to be very busy with calls, with theft, homelessness and commercial burglary continuing to drive activity.
A new officer could be hired soon.
In other business, the council:
-Learned Councilman Walt Womack was at his last meeting. He is resigning his council position.
-Learned the 2022 budget process has started.
-Learned a community party is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 in Civic League Park. First responders will be honored at noon.
Also planned are vendors, music and an Omak Kiwanis Club-hosted kids’ zone.
The event replaces the block party that was scheduled for late June but was canceled.
