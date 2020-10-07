OMAK – A new officer has joined the Omak Police Department.
Aaron Pennycooke, 29, joined the department in early September and this week is off to the 19-week, 720-hour police academy in Burien.
Pennycooke grew up in Jamaica and now lives in Entiat. He previously worked for Gebbers Farms in Brewster and has an associate of arts degree in criminal justice from Wenatchee Valley College.
He said he’s always wanted to do police work and decided this was the right time “to step up” and start.
He has two step-children, and he and his wife are expecting a baby.
Pennycooke said his hobbies include soccer and running.
“We’re anxious to get him on the street,” said Sgt. Donnelly Tallant Jr.
