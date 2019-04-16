OMAK – People interested in police work and how the police department operates can sign up for a citizen academy.
The academy runs May 7 to June 11.
Sgt. Rusty Tallant will conduct the citizen academy from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
Those interested are asked to fill out an application/registration form. More information is available from Tallant at the police station, 8 N. Ash St., or opd409@omakpd.com.
