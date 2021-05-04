OMAK – The draft capital facilities plan and greater Omak area comprehensive plan were reviewed during the Omak City Council’s April 19 meeting.
The draft capital facilities plan is a six-year plan t hat includes revenue and expenditure projections, said contract planner Kurt Danison, Highlands Associates.
“While this capital facilities plan is primarily concerned with capital improvement projects and acquisitions required for serving the needs of residents within the existing corporate limits, an effort has been made to identify future demands resulting from projected growth within the urban growth area,” according to the document’s introduction. “Such planning must take place if the city is to provide adequate infrastructure as this area is developed.”
The plan covers capital facilities for the airport, fire department, city administration, city equipment, police department, parks and open space system, library, solid waste, streets, water system, sewer system and storm water system.
The document is on the city website, www.omakcity.com.
Danison said he and City Administrator Todd McDaniel want the council and staff to review the document before he finishes the executive summary.
Danison also reviewed progress on a state Department of Transportation traffic study that recommended several roundabouts at the north end of town along Highway 97.
Omak Planning Commission planned a public hearing May 4 on the draft transportation element, and will provide a recommendation to the council.
Danison said the commission agreed a roundabout is needed at the intersection of Quince Street and Riverside Drive, which is next to Arby’s and runs along the back side of Safeway.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a contract with All NCW Seamless Gutters LLC to install rain gutters and snow breaks at the wastewater treatment plant. The project will cost $7,010.79, which is less than the budgeted amount.
-Had a first reading of an ordinance to amend the budget for the community development block grant/Asotin Street storm drain project.
-Learned Public Works Director Ken Mears and pool Manager Heidi Sam are working on an opening plan for the swimming pool.
-Heard an update on the proposed skate park. The city is waiting on the Legislature to see if the project will receive funding.
