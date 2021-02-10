OLYMPIA – An Omak resident has been named to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Tara Miller was appointed Jan. 15 and will serve until June 16, 2022.
The commission “maintains confidence and integrity in the judicial system by seeking to preserve both judicial independence and public accountability,” according to the commission’s website.
It reviews complaints alleging possible violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct and enforces state ethics legislation for all members and employees of the state judicial system. It also is to hold judges accountable for misconduct without compromising the judiciary’s independence.
Miller was appointed as a general public alternate to the commission.
