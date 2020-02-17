OMAK – The city is encouraging utility customers to enroll in the paperless billing program through its tech partner, Invoice Cloud.
People can create an account to pay their bills online, view the account and store payment information, said City Clerk Connie Thomas.
Paperless billing via email is available.
Omak began working with Invoice Cloud five years ago for water, sewer, garbage and storm drainage billing.
“Residents and property owners who have signed up to use the Invoice Cloud technology have had an easier time making payments and avoiding late fees,” said Thomas. “Our hope is that customers switch to paperless billing entirely for a more convenient experience.”
Another feature is pay-by-text, the option to make payments with a text reply. Pay-by-text is a convenient way for customers to make payments with their smartphone, without going online, said Invoice Cloud.
More information is at www.omakcity.com under the “pay bills” tab.
