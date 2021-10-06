OMAK – Omak Fire Department was called Sept. 28 to a fire on the hill above the former Omak Wood Products mill.
Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said a log on the mill’s sawdust pile ignited. Fire has been smoldering in the pile since at least July 2020, with firefighters called there numerous times for flare-ups.
Bowling said the pile covers two to three acres and is 80-100 feet deep. A drone flyover last summer with thermal imaging revealed several hot spots.
Wind whipped the fire to life in September 2020 and sent flames southward to join the Cold Springs Fire. The Colville tribal casino was threatened.
