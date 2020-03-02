OMAK –Omak middle and high schools were in a “secure the building” condition part of Monday, March 2.
Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin said officers arrived around 10:30-11 a.m. and remained on the combined campus until dismissed at 2 p.m. The district was on a pre-planned early release that day.
He said school officials opted for secure status because a threatening note was found handwritten on toilet paper in a girls’ bathroom at the middle school.
School officials said students could move from class to class, but all outside doors remained locked.
“This procedure did not interfere with the daily schedule, release time and bus schedules at the end of the day,” said a note emailed to parents at the end of the day.
