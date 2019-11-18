OMAK – A survey is online to gather community comments for the Omak School District’s superintendent search.
Bill Jordan of Northwest Leadership Associates recently conducted a community forum about the search. The survey is for those who missed the forum.
Survey questions include rating quality of education and student performance, community support for levies and bond issues, parent support, staff effectiveness, curriculum, financial management, buildings, district challenges and qualities for the next superintendent.
The survey can be accessed at www.omaksd.org under “What’s New.” It’s available in English and Spanish.
