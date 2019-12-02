OMAK – A request for a replacement programs and operations levy will go to Omak School District voters on Feb. 11, 2020.
The school board decided Nov. 26 to put the request to voters.
Under the request, voters will be asked to approve $1,175,719 for collection in 2021, $1,187,476 for 2022, $1,199,351 for 2023 and $1,211,344 for 2024.
The measure would replace a two-year levy that expires in 2020.
Estimated levy rates are $1.75 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation each year.
The money would pay for expenses of school programs and operations support not funded by the state.
In other business, the board:
-Approved field trip requests for Upward Bound for a winter workshop Dec. 12-13 in Leavenworth; Club Shred ski/snowboard club to Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Sandpoint, Idaho, Feb. 19-22; FFA to EMERGE conference in Wenatchee, March 6-7; high school cheerleaders to Anaheim, Calif., April 2-7. The latter is contingent on fundraising.
-Approved policy and procedure updates for guidance and counseling, world language competency, equivalency credit for career and technical education courses, student discipline; parental administration of marijuana for medical purposes; alternative learning experience course, and use of the Omak Performing Arts Center.
-Had first readings of policies and procedures dealing with students and telecommunication devices; public access to district records; regulation of dangerous weapons on school premises; use of tobacco, nicotine products and delivery devices; family, medical and maternity leave, and rental or lease of district real property.
