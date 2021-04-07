Starlet Stone is a Pateros High School grad
OMAK – A Pateros High School graduate has been hired as the new principal for North Omak Elementary School.
Starlet Stone’s hiring was approved by the Omak School Board on March 23. She will succeed Jack Schneider, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“We had many qualified candidates who applied for this position, and we are delighted to select Ms. Stone as our next North Omak Elementary principal,” said Omak Superintendent Michael Porter.
He said Schneider and Stone have already been meeting and planning the transition of leadership.
Stone has worked in the Vancouver School District for the past 23 years, and is in her seventh year as principal at Lake Shore Elementary School. She has her professional administrator certificate and “a solid understanding and experience in educational technology, special education and early literacy,” said the Omak district.
“I am excited to move back to the area and be closer to family,” she said.
Before going into administration, Stone taught fourth and fifth grades and physical education, and was a literacy specialist for nine years. She said she has a strong background in early literacy, received specialized training in dyslexia, and experience with special education and English language learners.
“I am looking forward to getting to know the students, staff and families” in Omak, she said.
Stone said she loves the outdoors, and enjoys skiing, kayaking and hiking.
She has two children, a son who attends Central Washington University and a daughter who is a high school senior.
