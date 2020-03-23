OMAK – The city will have its spring cleanup event on Saturday, May 9.
Items can be taken to East Side Park from 8 a.m. to noon.
“This is a great time to purge natural vegetation, aluminum, newspapers, electronics and more,” said a city announcement.
North 40 Outfitters will grill hot dogs for the event.
Acceptable yard debris includes leaves, grass clippings, weeds, and branches and trimmings up to six inches in diameter. Noxious weeds, sod, animal waste, dirty wood material and bags of leaves cannot be chipped.
In addition, recyclable items will be accepted, including aluminum, cardboard, car batteries, large and small appliances, toner cartridges, copper, steel, tin, television sets, computers, monitors, printers, office paper, newspapers, magazines and unwanted garden tools.
Items that won’t be accepted are household hazardous waste, trash, refrigerators, tires and plastic bottles.
