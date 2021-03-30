OMAK – Staff with the Omak School District had the opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the school board learned during its March 23 meeting.
Superintendent Michael Porter discussed the state’s Phase 3 and its impact on schools, and reviewed the summer activity learning loss program.
He said parent/teacher/staff conferences are set for April 1-2.
In other business, the board:
-Hired Star Stone as principal of North Omak Elementary School.
-Approved contract with New Market Skills Center, Tumwater.
-Granted leaves to Cyley Moser, Mikhaila Schulz, Cheryl Zahajko, Heather Krieger and William Marchand, all Washington Virtual Academy teachers.
-Hired Dan Haven and Tom Summerson as custodians.
-Approved transfers for Wanell Lindsey-O’Day, preschool teacher; Heather Morris, East Omak Elementary para-educator, and Amie Meese, benefits specialist.
-Accepted the resignation of Tiffany Jones, payroll assistant.
-Heard the annual asset preservation report.
-Heard a report on Omak Performing Arts Center lighting.
-Had first readings on board policies and procedures dealing with comprehensive sexual health education and high school graduation requirements. Rights and responsibilities policy and procedure were retired.
-Approved the transfer of $2 million from the general fund to cover current and future obligations including amounts due and payable on school capital projects.
-Approved an emergency waiver of high school graduation credits.
-Heard a career and technical education presentation from Casey McNett, high school drama instructor.
-Recognized March 8-12 as education support professionals week.
