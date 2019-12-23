OMAK – The city council agreed Dec. 16 to extend the agreement with Omak Stampede Inc. for management of the rodeo arena.
The city will pay Stampede $2,500 per month.
Stampede President Leon Hoover said the organization’s budget is complete; he will provide a copy after the Stampede board approves it in January.
Ticket prices will increase by $1 each in 2020 and vendor space fees will be increased.
Stampede ended 2019 in the black for the first time in several years, he said. The change in Sunday’s rodeo time to 1 p.m. from 2 p.m. contributed, as attendance was up for Sunday.
In other business, the council:
-Approved Mayor Cindy Gagne’s appointment of Sheila Harrison to the planning commission.
-Agreed to buy a police interceptor utility SUV. It will be ordered this year but paid for from the 2020 budget.
