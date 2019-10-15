OMAK – Students at Omak High School plan a variety of trips this school year
During its Sept. 26 meeting, the board approved trips to destinations ranging from Yakima and Wenatchee to Elko, Nev., and Oahu, Hawaii.
Approved were:
-FFA trips to the Western National Range Career Development Event in Elko, Nev., in November, State Horse CDE in Ellensburg in April; Asotin for preparation for State Livestock and Meats competition in April; State Livestock and Meats CDE in Spokane in May; leadership training in Pullman in May.
-TEA Club to leadership training in Yakima in November.
-Family, Career and Community Leaders of America to the state leadership conference in Wenatchee in March.
-Cheerleaders to Scarywood at Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho in October.
-Upward Bound to Oahu, Hawaii, to visit the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology and Hawaii Pacific University to learn more about STEM fields, Polynesian culture and historical monuments.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted the retirement of North Omak Elementary School counselor Maureen Foley-Bensen as of Jan. 1, 2010.
-Approved employment assignments for Christoph McCart, middle school custodian; Mary Brown-Kencayd, special education para-educator at the middle school, and Ramez El-Haj, para-educator for reading at North Omak Elementary School.
-Accepted the resignation of Shelby Cloninger, high school assistant girls’ basketball coach.
-Learned Maintenance and Facilities Director Tim Engh received a worker’s compensation safety incentive check for $3,000 from North Central Educational Service District for attaining an increase of 94 percent safety in slips, trips and falls during the 2018-2019 three-part site and risk assessment put on by service district.
-Learned enrollment for the month was 407.2 full-time equivalent students at North Omak Elementary, 367.07 at East Omak Elementary, 390.2 at the middle school, 383.81 at Omak High School and 26.38 at Highlands High School.
-Approved second readings of policy updates dealing with the electoral system, educational opportunities for students with a parent in the military, academic acceleration, waiver of high school graduation credits, enrollment, student records, student immunization and life-threatening health conditions, medication at school, student fees, fines or charges, language access plan, drug-free schools, community and work place, maintaining professional staff/student boundaries and revenues from local, state and federal sources.
-Approved first reading of a policy update dealing with prohibition of harassment, intimidation or bullying.
-Approved certification to the state that the district meets minimum basic education requirements.
