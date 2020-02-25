OMAK —The field of candidates for Omak School District superintendent was narrowed to two on Feb. 19, with a final decision planned Feb. 26.
Omak Assistant Superintendent Michael Porter remains in the running, as does Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent for student services in the Mead School District.
Superintendent Erik Swanson is retiring at the end of this school year.
The board interviewed four semifinalists Feb. 18-19 and eliminated two: Ryan Christoph, principal at Omak Middle School, and Jennifer Kindle, executive director of student learning for the Selah School District.
Two dozen staff and community members sat in on the interviews, which were open to the public, and provided “important insight and comments” to the board, according to a district announcement.
For the final round of interviews, the board will devote Feb. 25 to Porter and will interview Hoadley Feb. 26.
The schedule for each calls for orientation from 8:15-8:30 a.m. with board Chairwoman Kathie Brown and search consultants Bill Jordan and Tom Rockefeller; then meetings with district administrators, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; Swanson, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; supervisors and directors, 10:30-11:20 a.m.; lunch with board members, 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.; and meetings with district office staff, 12:30-1:45 p.m.; custodial and maintenance staff, 2-3 p.m., and students, 3:10-3:40 p.m. A board member is schedule to sit in on each session.
Executive (closed-door) session interviews with the board are planned from 5:30-6:20 p.m., followed by dinner with the board at 5:30 p.m. Meetings with community and staff are planned from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the district board room, 619 W. Bartlett Ave.
“The board will go into executive session following the community meeting on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 26, to discuss the applicant qualifications and hopefully come out with a recommendation to name a new superintendent,” said district spokeswoman Georgia Lamb.
Porter has been Omak’s assistant superintendent since 2018. He was director of teaching and learning from 2013-2017, when he became interim principal at Omak Middle School.
He has more than 27 years of teaching and educational leadership, according to his resume. He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Oregon in 1991 and his master’s degree in professional development from Heritage College, Toppenish, in 1997. His superintendent certification is from Washington State University in 2017.
Before coming to Omak, Porter was middle school principal in Bridgeport from 2009-2013, elementary principal in Bridgeport from 2009-2012, dean of students at Bridgeport Elementary, 2008-2009; an elementary teacher in Bridgeport from 1994-2008, and a second grade teacher in Molalla, Ore., from 1992-94.
He and fellow educator Amy Porter have been married for almost 32 years. Their two children, Evan, a senior, and Ellie, a freshman, attend Omak High School.
Porter described himself as “an energetic, eternal optimist.”
He said he is passionate in his belief that, through relationships, clear communication, perseverance and a dash of humor, challenges can be overcome. In his spare time, he enjoys playing pickleball, vacationing at the Oregon coast, and spending time with family and friends.
Hoadley has been the Mead district’s assistant superintendent for student services since 2012. Previously, he was the principal at Colbert Elementary School in the Mead School District.
“My wife and I are excited about the possibility of becoming active members in the Omak community,” he said. “Omak School District has a longstanding tradition of serving students well. I look forward to meeting community members, parents, students and school district staff members on Wednesday.”
Hoadley worked in the Mead district as a teacher, principal, instructional coach and executive director of student services from 1989-2002, and 2003 to the present. In 2002-03, the was an elementary principal assistant and learning facilitator in the Spokane School District and, while working for Mead, was a participated in the teacher leadership project with Educational Service District 189.
He received an associate of arts in business from Edmonds Community College in 1987, bachelor of arts in elementary education and drama from Whitworth College in 1989, master’s degree in administration and curriculum from Gonzaga University in 1994, and both his doctorate in education in 2016 and his superintendent certification in 2012 from WSU.
Christoph, a 1996 Omak High School graduate, was principal at East Omak Elementary School from 2010-2017 before becoming middle school principal. Before that, he was principal at Paschal Sherman Indian School from 2002-10.
He has a bachelor of arts in physical education from the University of La Verne, California; master’s in teaching from Whitworth College, 2000; principal certification from Heritage University, 2002, and teacher certification from Central Washington University, 2005.
Before becoming executive director of student learning for the Selah School District, Kindle was principal at Franklin Pierce High School from 2007-2015 and principal at Rainier High School and Rainier Middle School from 2001-07.
She has from Central a bachelor of science in accounting, 1991; BS in business education, 1994; master of education in business and marketing education, 1996, and principal certification, 2000. Her superintendent certification is from WSU, 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.