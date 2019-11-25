OMAK - Utility rates will rise next year in the city.
The city council, during its Nov. 18 meeting, approved a new fee schedule for 2020.
Water, sewer, garbage and storm drain rates will increase by 2 percent. City Clerk Connie Thomas estimated the increase to an average single-family base bill will be $2.99 per month.
Other changes in the schedule include an increase in the RV park nightly stay rate, a $10 cancellation fee for RV park reservations and addition of an hourly pool rental fee for Monday through Saturday pool parties.
The council had a first reading of the proposed 2020 budget. The proposal calls for a beginning fund balance of $10.07 million, revenue of $16.16 million, expenditures of $20.46 million and an ending fund balance of $5.77 million.
A final hearing on the proposed 2020 budget was conducted earlier in the meeting. No one from the public commented.
In other business, the council:
-Heard state Department of Ecology Permit Developer and Facility Manager Traci Gefre present the wastewater treatment plan with an award for 100 percent compliance with its discharge permit during 2018.
-Affirmed Gagne’s appointment of Sue Radek to the Omak Library Board.
-Learned the city received a clean air excellence award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of the Okanogan River Airshed Partnership.
-Approved an amendment to the municipal code to bring the code in line with the International Building Code and International Residential Building Code.
-Agreed to change planning commission meetings to 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at city hall, 2 N. Ash St. Meetings had been at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month.
-Agreed to continue as a member of the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force. The city will pay $5,300 in 2020, the same amount as this year.
-Renewed the city’s planning contract with Highlands Associates, Okanogan.
-Extended the general engineering contract with Gray and Osborne Inc., Yakima.
-Approved a subscription service agreement with QT POD LLC for software and cellular service associated with card reader services at the Omak Municipal Airport’s fueling facility.
-Accepted a contract for a community development block grant for the Asotin Street storm system replacement project. The city was awarded a $458,173 grant from the state Department of Commerce.
-Designated the Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle as official city newspaper in 2020 for legal publication advertising.
-Learned the council Community Support and Public Safety Committee is working on a policy regarding bouncy houses in city parks, as their use relates to liability.
-Learned the radar speed sign on Oak Street is working again. It had been down because of vandalism.
