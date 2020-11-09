OMAK – Property taxes will go up 1 percent in Omak during 2021.
The city council, during a Nov. 2 Zoom meeting, approved the increase in ad valorem taxes. The 1 percent increase from the this year is the maximum allowed under state law.
A public hearing was held during the meeting. No public comment was received.
The increase will generate an additional $8,655.70 city-wide.
City Administrator McDaniel said he plotted revenues and, on a shared screen, showed council that property tax revenues are split between the current expense and street funds. Property tax revenue makes up about 13 percent of the city’s tax revenue.
Over time, the city has averaged a 2.78 percent increase in the overall revenue for taxes.
The total calculation of $885,962.73 includes an estimate for new construction and state utility rates that may be available to the city.
A city budget workshop was planned for Nov. 9.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the state Department of Ecology recognized the wastewater treatment plant for outstanding performance during 2019. Mayor Cindy Gagne congratulated Public Works Director Ken Mears, wastewater treatment plant operators and the public works team.
-Approved a professional services agreement with Highlands Associates. The amount was reduced from the previous year.
-Designated The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle as official newspaper for 2021.
-Approved a one-year operational agreement with the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force.
-Approved an agreement with the Okanogan County Community Coalition. The agreement provides reimbursement for overtime paid to officers when conducting compliance checks and minor in possession emphasis patrols.
-Approved an amendment to city code concerning subdivisions.
-Approved a city code amendment concerning zoning.
-Learned the modified Halloween Harvest Festival in East Side Park went well. All 100 goody bags were given away and many people stayed for the drive-in movie.
