OMAK – The Omak School Board on Aug. 14 decided to start the school year with online instruction.
The board followed a recommendation from Okanogan County Public Health calling for remote instruction because of the county’s high COVID-19 rate.
Professional development for staff will be Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, with instruction in Google and Seesaw management systems and Accelerate Education online curriculum, and time to plan the first month of instruction, according to the restart plan.
Parent-teacher conferences are planned Sept. 3-4, and will include checkout of technology equipment, discussion of plans and time to answer questions. Daily attendance is required and grades will be given.
Instruction will begin Sept. 8.
Staff will be in school buildings daily with physical distancing and mandatory face masks in use, along with hand sanitizer. Rooms will be thoroughly cleaned each day.
Bus drivers will deliver meals and schoolwork daily, and para-professionals will assist with food preparation, bus deliveries and one-on-one visits with high-risk students.
As soon as county infection rates drop, the district plans to begin having groups of students attend school in person.
“We will start with our youngest students and those with special needs and high risk returning to the classroom first,” said the district. “Our goal is to move on to the next cohort phase approximately every few weeks, as conditions allow us to safely do so.”
Under state guidance, in-person education is not recommended if there are 75 or more cases per 100,000 population in a 14-day period. Okanogan County’s incidence rate, as of Aug. 16, was 353.4, and had been more than 900 in late July.
A hybrid model – a mixture of online and in-person classes – is supported by the state for an incidence rate of 25-75, while full, in-classroom instruction is supported at an incidence rate of 25 or less. Precautions still are called for under the latter scenario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.