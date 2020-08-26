OMAK – Students in the Omak School District will go back to school Sept. 8 with all-online instruction.
The Omak School Board on Aug. 14 decided to start the school year with remote instruction. The board followed a recommendation from Okanogan County Public Health calling for remote instruction because of the county’s high COVID-19 rate.
“Omak is continuing to follow the operational mandate from our (health district) to teach remotely until we see our new COVID-19 case numbers come down to the metrics of under 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days,” said Superintendent Michael Porter. “We are watching the numbers closely and are already planning to begin bringing in small cohorts as soon as the numbers are low enough and we have received approval” from the health district.
Professional development for staff will be Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, with instruction in Google and Seesaw management systems and Accelerate Education online curriculum, and time to plan the first month of instruction, according to the restart plan.
Parent-teacher conferences are planned Sept. 3-4, and will include checkout of technology equipment, discussion of plans and time to answer questions. Daily attendance is required and grades will be given.
“We feel fortunate that we have the ability of one-to-one devices for our students,” said Porter. “We are passing out Chromebooks (grades three through 12) and iPads (kindergarten to second grade) during our parent-teacher conferences.”
Appointments will be made by each school to minimize contact as much as possible.
Students who don’t have Internet access are asked to contact their school.
“We know that Wi-Fi is an issue for a number of our families,” Porter said. “We are in the process of purchasing ‘hot spots’ for those who have cellphone access but no Internet. Unfortunately, everyone else seems to have the same idea and those hot spots are on back order now.
“We also know that the state is going to provide some funding to support families with Wi-Fi, but we don’t have all the details of that funding yet. As soon as we find out, we will share the information with our families.”
Staff will be in school buildings daily with physical distancing and mandatory face masks in use, along with hand sanitizer. Rooms will be thoroughly cleaned each day.
The district anticipates that bus drivers will deliver meals and schoolwork daily, and para-professionals will assist with food preparation, bus deliveries and one-on-one visits with high-risk students.
“Omak believes that we are in a position to provide breakfast/lunch meals for our students,” said Porter. “Our hope is to run our bus routes to deliver the meals together on our out-of-town routes and those students who live in town will be able to walk to any school to pick up their breakfast/lunch meals.”
More information will be available when the details are worked out, he said.
As soon as county infection rates drop, the district plans to begin having groups of students attend school in person.
“We will start with our youngest students and those with special needs and high risk returning to the classroom first,” said the district. “Our goal is to move on to the next cohort phase approximately every few weeks, as conditions allow us to safely do so.”
Under state guidance, in-person education is not recommended if there are 75 or more cases per 100,000 population in a 14-day period. Okanogan County’s incidence rate, as of Aug. 20, was 259.8, and had been more than 900 in late July.
A hybrid model – a mixture of online and in-person classes – is supported by the state for an incidence rate of 25-75, while full, in-classroom instruction is supported at an incidence rate of 25 or less. Precautions still are called for under the latter scenario.
