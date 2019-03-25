OMAK – The city council has agreed to consider conducting a study of alcohol impacts in the downtown area.
Community member and downtown merchants, led by Main Street Market owner Jay Jay McCoy, complained to the council March 18 about drunks, vagrants, drug users and dealers who block business entrances, won’t leave when asked, harass customers and block pedestrians’ paths along sidewalks.
McCoy placed much of the blame on high-alcohol malt liquors, saying he finds many empty cans littering the area.
He said he’s collected 200 signatures on a petition seeking a solution to the problem.
“Nothing gets done,” McCoy said. “These people are so drunk they pee in their pants. I want to see the town back the way (it was when) I grew up.”
Washington Administrative Code allows alcohol impact areas to be designated to deal with adverse impacts of chronic public inebriation or illegal activity associated with liquor sales or consumption. Within an alcohol impact area, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board can place special conditions or restrictions on off-premises sales privileges, liquor products, applicants, license assumptions or licensees that sell liquor for off-premises consumption.
In order to set up such an area, a local authority – a city, town or county – must designate an alcohol impact area by ordinance “and make good faith efforts for at least six months to mitigate the effects of chronic public inebriation with such ordinance before petitioning the board to recognize an alcohol impact area,” the code says.
Before the board will make a formal designation, several conditions must be met, including submitting findings of fact that demonstrate a need for an alcohol impact area and the impacts of public inebriation or illegal activity associated with sales or consumption of liquor affect the area.
After nearly an hour of comments from McCoy and others, the council decided to have an ordinance drawn up for consideration and do a study of the problem.
According to McCoy and others, the problem area includes Main and Ash streets and connecting side streets, and extends to the Okanogan River. Another problem pocket exists in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Kenwood Street.
Trash and people smoking outside business doors are among the complaints, along with people being harassed in Civic League Park and other areas, McCoy said. He added that his wife, Valerie, recently was assaulted in their store by an unwanted person who wouldn’t leave.
Council members also learned that some community members don’t feel safe going to certain restaurants at night or dropping off their children at the library or movie theaters.
“I shouldn’t have to explain to my granddaughter why she has to watch a guy throwing up on himself while she was swinging” in the park, he said.
“These people have taken over the community,” he said. “They’re miscreants. They’re not homeless. They’re people choosing to be jerks.”
He and the others said they recognize the police department is doing what it can to address the problem, and acknowledge officers have other calls to which they must respond.
“The cops can’t be everywhere at the same time,” he said. “We need to take this town back so people will feel safe.”
One downtown tavern employee said the business has stopped serving high-alcohol products and does a nightly sweep for cigarettes and needles, but still has problem with unwanted people who won’t leave.
Another business operator said earlier that day she watched a person pace back and forth between the riverbank gazebo and the corner of Main Street and Apple Avenue. She also has witnessed drug deals and no longer parks behind the business for fear of being accosted. She said she now keeps the business’ doors locked between clients.
A parent said children are scared to walk between the high school and downtown at lunch time.
McCoy said he’s organizing a group of volunteers to pick up trash, in hopes that will make the downtown area look better and encourage offenders to dump their trash elsewhere.
Police Chief Jeff Koplin, who’s worked for the city since 2004, said vagrancy, drunkenness and drug use always have been an issue, although the problem has magnified in recent years.
Case law says sleeping in public is not a crime and “a lot of what these people are doing is legal. But if they’re consuming alcohol in public, it is a violation of city ordinance,” he said.
Some of the problem is that the penalty for not paying a fine for such infractions is suspension of a driver’s license – and most of the offenders don’t have driver’s licenses, Koplin said.
He said he’s been working with business owners for some time to encourage them to file trespassing complaints, to which law enforcement can respond. Many have, and criminal trespassing citations have increased. On a second offense, the person could then be arrested.
“It’s not purely a law enforcement problem,” he said. “There are mental health and substance abuse issues.”
He said it’s good that the community is focusing on the problem, prompting an audience member to ask what community members can do to help the police.
“You’re already helping,” Koplin said. “Picking up trash is a great idea. It’s hugely important to pick up trash.”
He said if beer cans and trash accumulate, pretty soon people will congregate in that area to do their drinking – and possibly worse.
Other actions residents and business operators can take include calling the police, filing trespass charges and letting authorities know if public sidewalks are being blocked. Koplin said loitering in itself is not illegal, but public drinking is.
He added that more people need to become involved in addressing opioid problems.
A couple people asked about reporting suspected drug houses. Koplin said the police likely already know about them, but he encouraged people to stop by his office and talk to him.
“Knowing about a drug house and doing something is difficult. It takes a lot of investigating” to make a bust, he said. He noted the city works with the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force.
Omak Librarian Sharon Reddick said the library had so many problems with people from Civic League Park spilling into the library that it was affecting circulation.
“We worked with the police and we claimed our space,” she said, adding that the library hired a security guard after dealing with homeless people, drug dealers and more.
After the meeting, she said people were being harassed as they tried to enter the library and one problem person tried to knock down a man on crutches.
“That was the last straw,” she said.
During the meeting, Mayor Cindy Gagne and Koplin both encouraged people to sign up for the police department’s upcoming citizens’ academy to learn more about police procedures and what individuals can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.