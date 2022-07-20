OMAK — Kristi O’Neil, a senior education and employment advocate in Omak with the Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement, received the 2022 North Central Career Connect Washington Keystone Award.
She was nominated by the Career Connected Learning team.
The Career Connect Washington Regional Network unites more than 400 community members to expand access and alignment of career path for young people in the region. The regional effort is the collective impact of many leaders from different sectors and roles who have contributed in significant ways to career-connected learning efforts across Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties, according to the North Central Educational Service District.
“The Keystone Award recognizes someone who has a profound impact on the region, who many people lean into for support and leadership,” said Sue Kane, director of STEM initiatives and strategic partnerships at North Central Educational Service District.
O’Neil worked for several years as a community engagement coordinator with WorkSource and brought together nearly 800 youth to the Agriplex for career fairs, drove groups of students to Sun Mountain Lodge to explore careers, assembled virtual opportunities for young people to meet future employers, counseled young adults seeking career advice, encouraged local businesses to recruit young people, and established a network of caring adults and volunteers who were willing to help when she called.
Additionally, she hosted statewide meetings, learned about new opportunities, advocated with legislators and organized roundtables, the service district said.
“Kristi has been that pillar for support and a passionate advocate for youth empowerment for many years now,” said Kane. “It is an honor to be able to celebrate her.”
Recently, O’Neil took on a role at FYRE, where she will work closer with the youth she passionately advocates for. She has also secured a grant to establish a new career preparation program to help those same people find career paths in health care in Okanogan County.
“Kristi believes in a purpose for all young people,” said Michelle Sandoval, co-executive director at FYRE. “She is unmatched in her ability to transfer that belief into young people and in her ability to find and create the opportunities they need.”
Other award winners were Ross Kondo, Quincy teacher, visionary award, and Brenda Reagan, human resources manager for the state Department of transportation, legacy award.
