OKANOGAN – One person was killed and two were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning, July 3, on Highway 20 south of town.
Melina Salcedo, 18, Okanogan, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
She was a passenger in a car driven by Jose I. Orozco, 22, Brewster. Orozco, who was injured, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee.
Also injured was Danny J. Shiflett, 46, Okanogan, a passenger in the other vehicle.
The patrol said Orozco was eastbound at 11:21 a.m. on Highway 20 at Mock Road and Danny W. Shiflett, 73, Okanogan, was westbound. Danny W. Shiflett was not injured.
Both vehicles entered a slight curve in the roadway and Orozco’s car crossed the centerline. Danny W. Shiflett, who was driving a pickup truck, swerved to avoid a collision. His truck was hit head-on by Orozco’s car, the patrol said.
Okanogan Fire Department and LifeLine Ambulance responded.
The patrol said neither Salcedo nor Orozco was wearing a seatbelt.
All occupants of the pickup, including uninjured passenger Colby J. Shiflett, 19, Okanogan, were wearing seatbelts.
The patrol anticipates charges of driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and possession of felony drugs to be filed against Orozco.
Both vehicles were destroyed.
