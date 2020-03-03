(UPDATED) RIVERSIDE – One person was injured late Tuesday morning, March 3, after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Riverside.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said all of his staff is safe.
Deputies and Omak Police Department responded at 11:43 a.m. to town based on information about the location of a man who was wanted for several felony warrants, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
While attempting to take him into custody, the suspect was shot by law enforcement, Hawley said. No information was provided about the suspect or his condition.
The sheriff’s office and Omak Police have contacted the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit to investigate the incident.
The story is developing. Additional details will be posted as they become available.
