DISAUTEL – One man was injured when an armored vehicle overturned Oct. 21 on Highway 155 southeast of Omak between Disautel and the Disautel Pass summit.
Driver Roberto Pineda Sauceda, 34, Wenatchee, was not injured, said Trooper John Bryant of the Washington State Patrol. Passenger Jeremy Liley, 35, Wenatchee, was transported by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital for a possible concussion.
Pineda Sauceda was southbound when its right rear tires drifted off the roadway onto the soft dirt shoulder, said Bryant. The driver attempted to get back into the lane of travel but over corrected.
The vehicle rolled over onto its passenger side, fully blocking the southbound lane. Randy’s Towing, Okanogan, removed the vehicle from the roadway.
Omak Fire Department also responded.
Pineda Sauceda was issued a notice of infraction for driving with wheels off the roadway.
