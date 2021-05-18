AZWELL — One person was injured in a car-school bus collision May 10 on Highway 97 at Wells Dam.
The Pateros School District bus, driven by Lyle Blackburn, 63, Pateros, was southbound at 3:42 p.m. and making a left turn onto Azwell Road when it collided with a northbound car driven by Jaime Osorio, 55, Pateros, said the Washington State Patrol.
Osorio received minor injuries and was taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital, Chelan.
Five children were on the bus, but neither they nor Blackburn received injuries, the patrol said. Parents of the children transported them from the scene.
The car received damage to its front end, bumper, hood and windshield, said the patrol. The bus was damaged on its front end, bumper, hood, crossing guard post and passenger side tire.
Blackburn was cited for failing to yield.
The southbound lane was partially blocked for about three hours during the investigation and vehicle removal by tow trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.